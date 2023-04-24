Raymond James Cuts Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to $148.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $153.00 to $148.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

RGLD has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Royal Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.25.

Royal Gold Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $130.01 on Friday. Royal Gold has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $144.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $162.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 200.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Featured Stories

