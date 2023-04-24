Raymond James Lowers Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $200.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $205.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 33.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.31.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $149.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.39. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $120.09 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

