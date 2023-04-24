Raymond James Raises Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $172.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HES. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hess from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.94.
Hess Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Hess stock opened at $143.84 on Friday. Hess has a 52-week low of $90.34 and a 52-week high of $160.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.17 and a 200 day moving average of $139.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.56.
Hess Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.
Insider Activity at Hess
In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,608,238.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,678.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,220 shares of company stock worth $33,298,936 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Hess by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hess
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
Further Reading
