Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $836,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,435. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

