Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE: HGV) in the last few weeks:

4/19/2023 – Hilton Grand Vacations was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/17/2023 – Hilton Grand Vacations is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2023 – Hilton Grand Vacations was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/3/2023 – Hilton Grand Vacations was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/25/2023 – Hilton Grand Vacations was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/13/2023 – Hilton Grand Vacations was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/6/2023 – Hilton Grand Vacations had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $62.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Hilton Grand Vacations had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Hilton Grand Vacations had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $84.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE HGV traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.92. The stock had a trading volume of 190,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,726. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.82.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $2,377,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 545,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,996,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,554,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 295.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 989,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,442,000 after purchasing an additional 739,255 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 944,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,388,000 after purchasing an additional 631,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,866,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,091,000 after purchasing an additional 455,826 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

