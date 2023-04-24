Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7,893.75.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on RBGLY shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,400 ($91.57) to GBX 7,575 ($93.74) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,500 ($92.81) to GBX 7,800 ($96.52) in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of RBGLY stock opened at $16.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.30. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Increases Dividend
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of consumer brand products including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, and Woolite. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health, and Nutrition.
