Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.36.

REG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of REG stock opened at $60.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.51. Regency Centers has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $314.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.20%.

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $995,504.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regency Centers

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 46.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at $243,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

