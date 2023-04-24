Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 25th. Analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $13.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Retail Opportunity Investments

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.34%.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $148,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,575.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,719,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 22,459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 12,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

