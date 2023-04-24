Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Acquires 137 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,898 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 43.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after acquiring an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,516. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.52. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $117.17.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $432,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,411,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,594 shares of company stock worth $3,749,917. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.18.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

