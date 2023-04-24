Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

GILD stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.86. 378,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,882,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

