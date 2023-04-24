Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Cuts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,897 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $5.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $333.61. The company had a trading volume of 814,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,668,601. The company has a market capitalization of $148.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $326.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.47. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

