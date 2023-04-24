Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Grows Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its holdings in GSK by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,971,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264,687 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GSK by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,720,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,001,000 after buying an additional 548,735 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in GSK by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in GSK by 351.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,137,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,059,000 after buying an additional 5,556,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in GSK by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.55) to GBX 1,730 ($21.41) in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.71) to GBX 1,400 ($17.32) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,408. The company has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.58. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.3404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

