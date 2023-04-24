Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Increases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $97.91. 139,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,963,053. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.68. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The company has a market cap of $75.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

