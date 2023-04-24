Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Increases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.73. 68,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.20. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $114.37.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -126.90%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.