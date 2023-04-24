Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Purchases 122 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 242,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,915,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 17,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 50,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.41. The company had a trading volume of 64,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,247. The company has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.72.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 65.37%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.