Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.42. The stock had a trading volume of 191,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,885. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $55.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

