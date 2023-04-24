Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,912 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.0% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.81.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $292.39. 230,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,635,886. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $293.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.54. The company has a market capitalization of $213.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

