Reviewing PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) & Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS)

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) and Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PDD and Eqonex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDD $18.93 billion N/A $4.57 billion $3.20 21.63 Eqonex $5.29 million 0.20 -$75.00 million N/A N/A

PDD has higher revenue and earnings than Eqonex.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDD 0 0 13 0 3.00 Eqonex 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PDD and Eqonex, as reported by MarketBeat.

PDD presently has a consensus target price of $104.40, suggesting a potential upside of 50.80%. Given PDD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PDD is more favorable than Eqonex.

Risk & Volatility

PDD has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eqonex has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.2% of PDD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of Eqonex shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of PDD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PDD and Eqonex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDD 23.93% 32.10% 15.58% Eqonex N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PDD beats Eqonex on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDD

PDD Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. It focuses on anetwork of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Eqonex

Eqonex Limited operates as a digital assets financial services company. It operates through three divisions: Custody, Asset Management, and Brokerage. The company provides Digivault, a custody solution; Bletchley Park, a digital asset investment solution for institutional and professional investors; and EQONEX Investment products that issues securitized products. It also operates an over-the-counter brokerage, and borrowing and lending services, as well as structured products. The company was formerly known as Diginex Limited and changed its name to Eqonex Limited in October 2021. Eqonex Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

