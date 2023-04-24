Reviewing Revelation Biosciences (REVB) and Its Rivals

Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) is one of 994 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Revelation Biosciences to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Revelation Biosciences and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Revelation Biosciences N/A -$10.83 million -0.05 Revelation Biosciences Competitors $1.81 billion $240.74 million -3.42

Revelation Biosciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Revelation Biosciences. Revelation Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revelation Biosciences N/A -3,236.78% -178.74% Revelation Biosciences Competitors -3,408.21% -234.50% -35.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Revelation Biosciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Revelation Biosciences and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revelation Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Revelation Biosciences Competitors 4276 15179 41688 723 2.63

Revelation Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,193.10%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 104.07%. Given Revelation Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Revelation Biosciences is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Revelation Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Revelation Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Revelation Biosciences has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revelation Biosciences’ competitors have a beta of 0.90, indicating that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Revelation Biosciences competitors beat Revelation Biosciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Revelation Biosciences Company Profile

Revelation Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. It is also developing REVTx-99b, a treatment for food allergies; REVTx-99a, an anti-viral nasal drop solution for the potential prevention or treatment of respiratory viral infection; and REVDx-501, a rapid test kit, which is a point of care in vitro diagnostic test that has the potential to detect respiratory viral infections, such as SARS-CoV-2, influenza A, influenza B, parainfluenza, or respiratory syncytial virus. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Diego, California.

