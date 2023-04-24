Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Insider Buys £26,105 in Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) insider Simon Henry bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,221 ($64.61) per share, for a total transaction of £26,105 ($32,304.17).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LON RIO traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 5,127 ($63.45). 1,602,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,612 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,577.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 839.45, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.69. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($54.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,406 ($79.27).

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 185.35 ($2.29) per share. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,607.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Rio Tinto Group

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RIO. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,200 ($89.10) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($65.59) to GBX 5,110 ($63.23) in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,500 ($92.81) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,790 ($71.65) to GBX 5,840 ($72.27) in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($61.87) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,126.92 ($75.82).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

