Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Insider Buys £26,105 in Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) insider Simon Henry bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,221 ($64.61) per share, for a total transaction of £26,105 ($32,304.17).
Shares of LON RIO traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 5,127 ($63.45). 1,602,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,612 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,577.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 839.45, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.69. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($54.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,406 ($79.27).
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 185.35 ($2.29) per share. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,607.14%.
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
