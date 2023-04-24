Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

RAD opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.47). Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 260.98% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rite Aid will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Rite Aid in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the first quarter worth $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Rite Aid during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 51.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

