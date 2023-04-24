Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Rite Aid Trading Up 7.5 %
RAD opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $11.60.
Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.47). Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 260.98% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rite Aid will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rite Aid
About Rite Aid
Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rite Aid (RAD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.