Rocket Pool ETH Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $492.13 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 24th. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $492.13 million and $1.26 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for $1,978.57 or 0.07223973 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 248,732 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,989.92102231 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $1,074,486.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

