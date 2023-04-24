Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Position Increased by Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,013,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation comprises approximately 4.6% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $776,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after acquiring an additional 35,222 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.59.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ROK traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $276.19. The stock had a trading volume of 250,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,071. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.54. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $309.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

See Also

