Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $205.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EFX. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an underperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $214.20.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $202.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $234.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.31.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 4.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 5,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.