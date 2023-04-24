SALT (SALT) Price Tops $0.0351 on Major Exchanges

SALT (SALT) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $16,934.53 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00008362 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00028428 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020295 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018735 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,605.48 or 0.99385615 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03403524 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $16,602.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

