Scharf Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,985,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,976 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up about 3.3% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $99,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,649 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Unilever by 1,869.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,059 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 20.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,641 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 29.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,844,000 after acquiring an additional 861,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,198,000 after buying an additional 650,095 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

UL remained flat at $54.51 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,162. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average of $49.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Featured Stories

