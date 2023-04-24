Scharf Investments LLC Grows Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,554,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the quarter. Valvoline comprises about 4.9% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned approximately 2.61% of Valvoline worth $148,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Valvoline by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 147.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Valvoline from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of Valvoline stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $34.35. 275,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,977. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Valvoline had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 126.78%. The company had revenue of $332.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

