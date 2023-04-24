Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Position Reduced by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,807 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 73,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $838,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 60,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 16,203 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.11. The company had a trading volume of 623,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,249. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $26.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

