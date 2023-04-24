Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,245 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 120.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $82,000.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $48.66. 471,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,722. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.36. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.64.
About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
