Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Raised by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 6.1% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,176,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,999,000 after acquiring an additional 973,833 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6,292.9% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 353,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 347,936 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4,309.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 162,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 158,459 shares during the period. Appleton Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 770.3% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 148,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 131,266 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,070,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.78. The stock had a trading volume of 22,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,260. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.50.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

