Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 118.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,697. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $25.40.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

