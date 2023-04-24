Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,473,000 after buying an additional 2,000,358 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,128,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,788,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,419,000 after purchasing an additional 922,070 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 217.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 979,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 671,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,467,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,979,000 after purchasing an additional 616,012 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $53.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,193. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.59. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.71.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

