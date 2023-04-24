Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,720 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.53. 681,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,899. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.59. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.71.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.