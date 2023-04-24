Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Lifted by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 7.7% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $73.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,470,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,582. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.59. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.