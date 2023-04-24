Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Harbor Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 58,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $640,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.51. 248,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,785. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.98. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $46.60.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

