Scotiabank Boosts Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$128.50

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$126.50 to C$128.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$145.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$137.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$165.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$139.94.

Loblaw Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE L traded up C$0.85 on Monday, hitting C$125.76. 141,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$105.57 and a twelve month high of C$127.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$119.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$117.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.06.

Insider Activity

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.05. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of C$14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.72 billion. Analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 7.445856 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 12,002 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$117.10, for a total transaction of C$1,405,449.80. In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 12,002 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$117.10, for a total transaction of C$1,405,449.80. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$591,725.00. 52.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Stories

