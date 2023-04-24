Searle & CO. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Searle & CO. lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on T shares. HSBC upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of T stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 16,879,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,337,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.