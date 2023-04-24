Searle & CO. Purchases 1,000 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Searle & CO. lifted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in AES were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in AES by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AES shares. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AES traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.91. The stock had a trading volume of 815,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,396. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.11.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.86%.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.