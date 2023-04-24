Searle & CO. Reduces Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Searle & CO. lessened its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,367,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after buying an additional 678,489 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 18,975 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.38. 3,367,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,726,189. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $21.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

