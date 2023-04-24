Searle & CO. Sells 200 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Searle & CO. lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,977 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BA traded down $1.19 on Monday, reaching $203.96. 1,042,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,193,354. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.59. The firm has a market cap of $122.21 billion, a PE ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.59.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.