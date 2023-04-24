Secret (SIE) Trading Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days

Secret (SIE) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 24th. Secret has a market cap of $19.50 million and approximately $16,223.46 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Secret has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One Secret token can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00145127 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00069546 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00037764 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00039582 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000176 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003632 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00676774 USD and is up 5.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $9,419.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

