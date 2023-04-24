SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,078.75.

SEGXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SEGRO from GBX 925 ($11.45) to GBX 975 ($12.07) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SEGRO from GBX 960 ($11.88) to GBX 1,000 ($12.37) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,040 ($12.87) to GBX 1,100 ($13.61) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Get SEGRO alerts:

SEGRO Price Performance

SEGXF opened at $9.95 on Monday. SEGRO has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58.

About SEGRO

SEGRO Plc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops modern warehouses and light industrial properties. The firm offers big box, third party logistics and transport companies, manufacturers, data center operators, and wholesalers. The company was founded by Percival Perry and Noel Mobbs in 1920 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.