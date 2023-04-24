Senior plc (LON:SNR) Receives GBX 168 Average Price Target from Analysts

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 168 ($2.08).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.17) price objective on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.41) price target on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.98) price target on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of LON SNR opened at GBX 165.44 ($2.05) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 157.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 139.95. The company has a market cap of £693.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,320.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.42. Senior has a 12-month low of GBX 111 ($1.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 178 ($2.20).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Senior’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Senior’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.

In related news, insider Bindi Foyle sold 28,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.08), for a total value of £47,696.88 ($59,023.49). Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

