Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,702,000 after buying an additional 375,672 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,959,000 after buying an additional 273,932 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the period.

VB stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,561. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

