Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Buys 211 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.9% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $204.83. 3,045,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,415. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.49. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $217.20. The stock has a market cap of $280.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.