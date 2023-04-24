Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Buys 30,901 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 787,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,901 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up 3.5% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $11,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,613,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,451,000 after buying an additional 282,591 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,756 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,720,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,417,000 after acquiring an additional 601,916 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 295.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,599,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,906 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 206.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,275,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after buying an additional 859,771 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

PHYS traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.59. The stock had a trading volume of 718,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,175. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.20. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $16.02.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

