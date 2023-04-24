Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 217,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $67.55. The stock had a trading volume of 111,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,375. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $74.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.50.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

