Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Has $42.65 Million Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,395 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF accounts for 13.4% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned about 10.05% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $42,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000.

BKAG traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $42.63. 19,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,198. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $44.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.03.

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

