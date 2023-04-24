Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVEM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.39. The company had a trading volume of 111,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,478. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.46 and its 200-day moving average is $51.31. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.16.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

