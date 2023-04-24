Settian Capital LP Acquires 900 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Settian Capital LP lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy accounts for approximately 1.8% of Settian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Settian Capital LP’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.18.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.52. 1,259,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading

